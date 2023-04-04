Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security. The White House says Biden will use Tuesday’s meeting on AI to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards.” The Democratic president will also reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot.

