Italy again tries to build a bridge to Sicily, seeks support

ROME (AP) — Italy’s infrastructure minister is seeking to rally international interest in Italy’s latest attempt to build a bridge linking Sicily to the Italian mainland. Matteo Salvini vowed that the 10 billion euro project would create 100,000 jobs, accelerate transportation times and result in the biggest public works project in Europe this century. He briefed the foreign press on the project Tuesday, which has been a dream since the times of ancient Rome and has been planned, discussed and designed by a succession of Italian governments but never gotten off the ground.

