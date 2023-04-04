Skip to Content
Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The company posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $188 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRUS

