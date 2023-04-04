Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:15 PM

Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TED / YouTube

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Tuesday reported profit of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content