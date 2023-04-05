What Biden’s ‘junk fee’ crusade could mean for travelers

President Biden derided “junk fees” during his State of the Union Address, calling out airline seat selection fees in particular. Politicians and travelers have been railing against these unexpected add-on fees — like upcharges for seat selection and resort fees — for years. They are rooted in internet comparison shopping, which incentivizes airlines and hotels to show the lowest base rates in search results, and have taken off in the last decade. Some changes are already underway, such as improved search tools on Airbnb and better rules for families traveling on some airlines. Yet meaningful changes will likely come from the federal government, which has dragged its feet in the past.

