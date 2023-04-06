Chinese President Xi calls for Ukraine peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to “bring Russia to its senses.” But Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner to press for a settlement. Xi gave no sign China has changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February. But he repeated the appeal at a joint event with Macron in front of reporters. Xi said peace talks “should resume as soon as possible.” Beijing sees Moscow as a partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. China has tried to appear neutral in the conflict.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.