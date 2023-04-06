Ex-head of Michigan marijuana board charged with bribery

Federal authorities say the former head of a Michigan medical marijuana licensing board accepted $110,000 in bribes to influence his decisions. Rick Johnson has agreed to plead guilty, according to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan. Charges against Johnson and three other men were announced Thursday. Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. He was formerly one of the most powerful lawmakers in the Michigan Capitol, serving as House speaker from 2001 to 2004. A message seeking comment from Johnson’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned. The Michigan marijuana board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana.

