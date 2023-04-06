Harris promotes huge community solar deal in Georgia visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled what it calls the largest community solar effort in U.S. history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses in three states. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the agreement Thursday during a visit to a solar panel factory outside Atlanta. The deal calls for the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Georgia to build 2.5 million solar panels for Virginia-based Summit Ridge Energy to deploy community solar projects in Illinois, Maine and Maryland. The projects are a way for renters and others without access to rooftop solar panels to receive benefits from clean energy. Qcells is owned by South Korean corporate giant Hanwha Solutions Corp.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.