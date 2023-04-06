Macron appeals to China’s Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s influence to “bring Russia to its senses” and help make “lasting peace” in Ukraine. Macron pointed to Chinese support for the United Nations Charter, which calls for respect of a country’s territorial integrity, and for nuclear agreements. Xi received an effusive welcome from Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited Moscow last month. Beijing has tried to appear neutral in the conflict and has called for a cease-fire and peace talks. Macron told Xi that “I know I can count on you” to “bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.” Xi didn’t mention Ukraine or Russia but said he welcomed relations with France.

