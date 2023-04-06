Skip to Content
WD-40: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Thursday reported profit of $16.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.21.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $4.80 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $535 million to $560 million.

