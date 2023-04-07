Minnesota man gets 2 years in prison for laser strike on jet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has sentenced a Minnesota man to two years in prison for aiming a laser at a Delta Air Lines jet in 2021. Prosecutors say the act disrupted the pilots’ efforts to land and put passengers in “incredible danger.” Forty-three-year-old James Link, of Rochester, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in January. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Madison, the pilots of the Delta flight from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to Minneapolis reported that their cockpit was lit up three times by a bright blue laser near River Falls, Wisconsin, when they were on approach to Minneapolis.

