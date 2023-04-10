Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won regulatory approvals only to be rebuked in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a judge ordered a jury trial to weigh in on a complicated constitutional matter — whether developers have a vested right to complete the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project. The constitutionality of the statewide referendum depends on the jury’s decision on the narrow vested rights issue. Attorneys delivered opening statements Monday, and testimony will last several days.

