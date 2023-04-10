Skip to Content
PriceSmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Monday reported net income of $31.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSMT

