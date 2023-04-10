Trump due back in NY for questioning in AG’s fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New York City for a deposition Thursday in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud lawsuit against him and his company, according to a person familiar with the matter. It will be the former president’s first trip to the Big Apple since his arraignment last week on felony charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. Trump is expected to face questioning at James’ office in lower Manhattan, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and did so on condition of anonymity.

