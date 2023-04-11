Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

President Joe Biden’s administration wants stronger measures to test the safety of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT before they are publicly released, though it hasn’t decided if the government will have a role in doing the vetting. The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said it will spend the next 60 days fielding opinions on the possibility of AI audits, risk assessments and other measures that could ease consumer concerns about these new systems. The NTIA, more of an adviser than a regulator, is seeking feedback about what policies could make commercial AI tools more accountable.

