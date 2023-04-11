Free COVID testing will fade with US health emergency in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big changes could be coming for how Americans pay for COVID-19 tests. When the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency ends next month, many people will need to start paying for all or some of their testing costs. How much they will spend depends on their insurance coverage and what type of test. After May 11, most insurance programs will no longer be required to reimburse customers for up to eight at-home tests per month. Insurers will also be able to charge copays and related fees for tests at hospitals or doctor’s offices. Experts worry that uncertainty about costs could lead people to delay getting tested.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.