Hungary forces new energy deals with Russia amid Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has signed new agreements to ensure its continued access to Russian energy. The move is a sign of continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a news briefing in Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that Russian state energy company Gazprom had agreed to allow Hungary to import quantities of natural gas beyond amounts agreed to in its long-term contract. Another agreement caps the price of Russian gas at 150 euros ($163) per cubic meter for Hungary. Budapest has lobbied heavily in the European Union to be exempted from any sanctions imposed on Russian gas, oil or nuclear fuel.

