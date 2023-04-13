Amazon’s Jassy says AI will be a ‘big deal’ for company

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence the company will get costs under control in his annual letter to shareholders. The company has spent the past few months cutting unprofitable parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs. Jassy described 2022 as “one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory” but noted he strongly believes its best days are ahead. He said The Amazon will continue to invest in specialized chips most used for machine learning, its advertising business and generative AI tools. On Thursday, the tech giant also announced several new services that will allow developers to build their own AI tools on its cloud infrastructure.

