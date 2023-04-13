Emotions high at French protests over Macron’s pension plan

PARIS (AP) — Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 are marching in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. Demonstrators targeted the Central Bank offices in Paris and briefly invaded the headquarters of luxury conglomerate LVMH. But their attention increasingly centered on the Constitutional Council, which is to decide Friday whether to nix any or all parts of the legislation. Protest turnout nationwide Thursday was down from recent weeks, but sizable crowds still gathered. Polls show most French people oppose the pension reform, which Macron says is needed to keep the retirement system afloat as the population ages.

By ELAINE GANLEY and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

