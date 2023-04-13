Italy vows help with IMF in bid to stabilize Tunisia

ROME (AP) — Italy is vowing a host of investments in Tunisia and help negotiating an International Monetary Fund bailout for the North African country. Rome is seeking to stabilize Tunisia’s economic crisis and the increased number of migrants coming to the European nation. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outlined Italy’s efforts and pledges during a meeting Thursday with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says Tunisia is experiencing its worst crisis in a generation, with inflation hovering around 11% and food is increasingly scarce. The government is negotiating a $2 billion to $4 billion IMF loan to cope with a budget deficit. But the IMF is demanding painful reforms.

