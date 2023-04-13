New protests in France over Macron plan to raise pension age

PARIS (AP) — Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 are marching in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. In Paris, as thousands marched along the designated protest route, some protesters holding lit flares veered off to the Constitutional Council, which is to decide Friday whether to nix any or all parts of the legislation. They faced off with a large contingent of police deployed outside the building. Before the main march, more than 100 railroad workers marched down a Paris street of luxury boutiques, invading luxury conglomerate LVMH offices and going to the first floor before exiting.

By ELAINE GANLEY and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.