High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge. In an order signed Friday by Justice Samuel Alito, the court put a five-day pause on the fast-moving case so the justices can decide whether lower court rulings restricting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, mifepristone, should be allowed to take effect in the short term. President Joe Biden’s administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, the maker of the pill, asked the justices to intervene.

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press

