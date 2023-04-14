In China, Lula seeks help to build back Brazilian industry
By MAURICIO SAVARESE and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — The trip by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Beijing has made clear he is counting on China to help reinvigorate the South American nation’s ailing industrial sector. He’s hoping that China can help pick up the slack of exiting U.S. companies. After Lula met Friday with China’s President Xi Jinping, Brazilian finance minister Fernando Haddad told reporters the nations are planning a “leap forward”in their relationship. He said that Lula wants “a policy of reindustrialization” and is hoping for more “direct investments from China.” He added that Brazil still wants strong bonds with the U.S. as well, but noted with regret that some U.S. companies have been leaving Brazil recently.