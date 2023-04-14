JPMorgan Chase profits jump 52% amid banking turmoil

JPMorgan Chase posted a 52% jump in its first quarter profits, helped by higher interest rates which allowed the bank to charge customers more for loans. The bank saw deposits grow noticeably, as business and customers flocked to the banking titan after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.With its strong results, as well as the strong results out of Wells Fargo on Friday as well, there seem to be few signs of potential trouble in the banking system — at least for the nation’s biggest, most complicated financial institutions

