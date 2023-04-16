Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

CHICO, Texas (AP) — Federal transportation officials say they are investigating a train collision and derailment that injured two rail employees in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it was sending a safety investigative team to look into the derailment in Chico, Texas. Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South says the freight train collided with an parked, unoccupied train Sunday. South says a locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries. No one else was on board. South says three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials. The accident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment in February in Ohio and a string of derailments since then.

