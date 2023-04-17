Environment groups sue EU over green label for gas, nuclear

BRUSSELS (AP) — Environmental groups have started legal action against the European Union’s executive branch in a bid to block a move to include natural gas and nuclear power generation on a list of sustainable activities. Greenpeace says it is filing a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice after the European Commission refused to reconsider its move following the group’s call for action last September. While the Greenpeace case argues against both fossil gas and nuclear, a separate case from four other groups targets only gas. ClientEarth, WWF’s European Policy Office, Transport & Environment (T&E), and BUND say the fossil fuel can’t be considered sustainable because of its adverse environmental impact.

