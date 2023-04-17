Macron addresses France amid anger over pension reform
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed. Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Monday that “this changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension” after he enacted the pension law on Saturday. Macron added that “gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country.” The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president. Macron is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.