Macron says he hears France’s anger, but defends pension law
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says that he heard people’s anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. But Macron insisted Monday that it was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages. Macron said in a televised address to the nation that “this changes were needed to guarantee everyone’s pension” after he enacted the law on Saturday. Macron added that “gradually working more means also producing more wealth for our whole country.” The evening address kicks off a likely arduous battle for the French president. Macron is trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by forcing the pension plan through parliament last month.