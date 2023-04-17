US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying

MOSCOW (AP) — The US ambassador to Russia says that she was able to visit the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained more than two weeks ago on charges of espionage. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said that she visited Evan Gershkovich in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison which notorious for harsh conditions. She said Monday that “he is in good health and remains strong.” Tracy tweeted that it was “the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago.” The ambassador said that “we reiterate our call for his immediate release.” The 31-year-old Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying.

