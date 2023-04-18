How election lies, libel law were key to Fox defamation suit

Fox News settled a major defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million. That’s according to the voting machine company that sued the top cable news network. The settlement announced Tuesday avoids a trial that could have shed additional light on former President Donald Trump’s election lies, revealed more about how the right-leaning network operates and even redefined libel law in the U.S. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox for $1.6 billion, claiming the news outlet repeatedly aired allegations that the company’s voting machines were rigged against Trump in 2020 while knowing the accusations were untrue. Fox contended that it was reporting newsworthy charges made by supporters of the Republican president.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

