J&J sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant’s home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar. The health care giant said Tuesday that it booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion. Adjusted earnings totaled $2.68 per share. FactSet says analysts forecast earnings of $2.50 per share on $23.6 billion in revenue. For 2023, the company boosted the lower end of its forecasted range for adjusted earnings by a dime. It now expects between $10.50 and $10.60 per share.

