Rail CEO repeats derailment apologies before Ohio Senate

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO has reiterated apologies for the East Palestine train derailment and toxic chemical release as well as vows to make things right during his first testimony at the Ohio Legislature since the fiery accident. On Tuesday, Alan Shaw says he supports some additional safety proposals, but signaled resistance to others, such as two person crew mandates. The railroad is facing lawsuits, including one from Ohio’s attorney general over environmental cleanup costs. No one was hurt in the Feb. 3 derailment, but half of the nearly 5,000 East Palestine residents were evacuated for days. Many say they are suffering from health problems such as rashes, headaches and trouble breathing.

Associated Press

