Cyprus seeks more detail from US, UK on sanctioned Cypriots

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it is seeking information from the U.S. and Britain on whether 13 Cypriot nationals included in a new round of sanctions targeting the financial networks of two Russian oligarchs have breached domestic and European Union laws. The government spokesman said Wednesday that President Nikos Christodoulides has asked for a “roadmap” on what must be done to thoroughly investigate the individuals. The 13 were named as being allegedly involved in the financial networks of Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich — allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cyprus has in recent years striven to shake off a reputation of being in the pocket of Russian oligarchs who conceal their assets through a maze of Cyprus-registered trusts and brass-plate companies.

