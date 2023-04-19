EU moves to contain internal quarrel over Ukrainian imports

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is moving to contain an internal quarrel over some member nations temporarily banning imports of Ukrainian farm produce. The embargoes threaten to highlight divisions when the EU wants to show unity with Ukraine as it confronts Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote the leaders of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria with a set of proposals that she said “responds specifically to the concerns of front-line member states and stakeholders.” The EU lifted duties on Ukrainian grain to ease exports when Russia’s war in Ukraine choked off shipments. Relaxing the tariffs led to unintended export surges and lower prices. The European Commission’s proposals were to be discussed on Wednesday.

