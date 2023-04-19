House committee hears testimony on DC health data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top administrator with Washington’s health insurance exchange apologized to House members on Wednesday for the data breach that resulted in the disclosure of personal information for thousands of users, including members of Congress. The leak was the result of human error, Mila Kofman, executive director of the District of Columbia Health Benefit Exchange Authority, told a joint session of two House Oversight subcommittees. Some of that information was later offered up for sale in an online forum. Republicans on the subcommittees sought more detail about who was responsible.

