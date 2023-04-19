Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Most of the nation’s major professional sports leagues, plus the media companies Fox and NBCUniversal are creating an alliance to ensure that sports betting advertising is done responsibly and does not target minors. The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising was created Wednesday, consisting of the NFL; Major League Baseball; the NBA and WNBA; the NHL, Major League Soccer and NASCAR. It includes a recommendation that “excessive” advertising be avoided. They also have a clear, if unstated goal: to get out in front of the issue and regulate their own advertising before the government might step in and do it for them.

