Microsoft looks to buy $50m Foxconn parcel in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land in southeastern Wisconsin meant for Foxconn after the world’s largest electronics manufacturer failed to fulfill grandiose promises to build a massive facility that would employ thousands of workers. Microsoft plans to build a $1 billion data center on the 315-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant, a village in Racine County about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. It’s unclear how many people the center might employ; Microsoft officials had no immediate comment when reached via email Wednesday. The village already is home to a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing facility. The Taiwan-based company promised to create 13,000 jobs at the facility but only created about 770 jobs last year.

