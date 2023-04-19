Spain’s Sánchez warns drought now a major national concern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has warned lawmakers that the acute drought afflicting the southern European country will remain one of its leading long-term problems. “This is clearly our responsibility, our duty, because the challenge we face from climate change and water stress is evident,” Sánchez told the Madrid-based Parliament on Wednesday. Spain’s farms are reeling under prolonged below-average rainfall after a record hot 2022. Officials in Spain’s northeast around Barcelona predict the area will enter a “drought emergency” by September. And wildfires are already coming earlier than usual with swathes of the countryside bone dry.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.