UK says Russian hackers aim to attack key infrastructure
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — U.K. officials say Russian hackers are seeking to “disrupt or destroy” Britain’s critical infrastructure and not enough is being done to stop them. Britain’s National Cybersecurity Center has issued an official threat notice to operators of Britain’s electricity, water and other critical systems, telling them to boost their defenses. The center’s chief, Lindy Cameron said Britain was not “yet doing enough to protect our infrastructure from the cyber threats emerging from Russia-aligning groups.” Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden told a cybersecurity conference in Belfast that that Russia-aligned groups currently lack the capacity to do widespread damage to U.K. systems, but the threat is growing.