US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister says U.S.-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine. The missiles will provide Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. agreed in October to send the surface-to-air systems, which can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles such as those that Russia has used to bombard residential areas and the Ukrainian power grid. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet that the Ukrainian sky had become more secure.

