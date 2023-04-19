US Navy sails first drone through Mideast’s Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy has sailed its first drone boat through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies where American sailors often faces tense encounters with Iranian forces. The trip Wednesday by the L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13, a 41-foot speedboat carrying sensors and cameras, drew the attention of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, but took place without incident. That’s according to Navy spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins. Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters, the USCGC Charles Moulthrope and USCGC John Scheuerman, accompanied the drone. The busy waterway between Iran and Oman connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, and a fifth of all oil traded passes through the strait.

