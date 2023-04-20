Alaska Airlines nudges passengers to mobile boarding passes
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
If you’re flying on Alaska Airlines, you’re going to need a smartphone or print your boarding pass at home before going to the airport. That’s because the airline is getting rid of kiosks that travelers use to print boarding passes. Alaska Airlines executives said Thursday that they have removed kiosks at nine airports so far, including Portland International in Oregon. They say the goal is to reduce congestion at check-in areas and get passengers to security checkpoints faster. Alaska Airlines officials say that in a pinch, airline employees can print boarding passes for customers who show up at the airport without one.