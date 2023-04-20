Skip to Content
Five Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

