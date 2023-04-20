Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:20 PM

Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TED / YouTube

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $104.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content