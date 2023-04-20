Yellen calls for better US-China relations as tensions rise
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has struck a conciliatory tone while talking about strained U.S.-China relations, saying the nations “need to find a way to live together.” Yellen on Thursday called for cooperation on “urgent global challenges” while supporting economic restrictions on China to advance U.S national security interests. The Treasury secretary’s speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington sought improved relations between the U.S. and China. The nations have seen increasingly strained relations after the discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. air space and since the Communist nation has grown its ties with Russia despite its war in Ukraine.