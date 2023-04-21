Acting head of Federal Aviation Administration is leaving
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration is leaving this summer, putting pressure on the White House to find a replacement fast. Acting Administrator Billy Nolen announced his departure Friday. The FAA is under scrutiny after several close calls between airline jets. The agency hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader in a year. President Joe Biden’s first pick to run the FAA withdrew in March, when it became clear he would not be confirmed. Nolen is a former airline pilot who briefly ran the FAA’s safety office before being named acting administrator.