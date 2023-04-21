CPKC railroad announces deal to handle Mexico shipments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad has announced its first big business win. It says it has a multiyear agreement to handle the Schneider National trucking company’s rail shipments to and from Mexico starting in mid May. The deal comes just a week after Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern completed their $31 billion merger. CPKC will become Schneider’s preferred cross-border rail partner to take shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago. The deal will likely shift traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF railroad, but the companies didn’t say how many shipments might be involved in this agreement.

