New this week: David Bowie, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and Smokey

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Smokey Robinson and The National, a live action take on the classic Peter Pan story with Jude Law as Captain Hook and the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” which is described as a one-of-a-kind trip into the mind of the celebrated rock star. Over on Hulu, “Glee” alum Dianna Argon is a woman facing intense societal pressure to have kids before her time runs out in filmmaker Alexis Jacknow’s “Clock” and The CW is putting the pedal to the metal with a six-part docuseries about the adrenaline, colorful personalities and passion surrounding the Indianapolis 500.

