Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing

NEW YORK (AP) — A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic. Many politicians see these conversions as a potential catalyst to bringing new housing to these dormant neighborhoods and, with that, restaurants, shops and other businesses serving these new residents. Some also see a chance to diversify neighborhoods with much-needed housing that is affordable to low- and middle-income residents. Conversion projects are underway in cities like New York, Washington, Pittsburgh and Dallas.

By MAE ANDERSON, ASHRAF KHALIL and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

