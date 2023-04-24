3 railroads join up to compete with CPKC to serve Mexico

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three major freight railroads are responding to the recent Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger. They are agreeing to work together on a competing service to carry shipments across North America. Canadian National, Union Pacific and Grupo Mexico railroads said Monday that they will cooperate to quickly move intermodal cars filled with shipping containers from Mexico north across the United States to the key hub of Chicago and further north into Canada. The new service will directly compete with CPKC’s new single-line network that is the only railroad directly connecting all three countries. The three railroads said they believe their service will be superior to CPKC’s offering.

